One person found dead after trailer home fire in Hammond

HAMMOND- Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire on Gorman Road early Wednesday morning.

The call for a trailer fire came in at 12:23 a.m. At the scene, crews found the camper fully engulfed in flames.

After the fire was extinguished, crews found a body.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office and the Hammond Fire Prevention Bureau are investigating the fire.