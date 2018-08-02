75°
One person dead in Stringer Bridge Road crash
ST. AMANT - State Police say one person has died in a three-vehicle wreck in Ascension Parish Wednesday evening.
Police say the collision happened at the crossing of Stringer Bridge Road and Beco Road.
No further reports of other injuries were released.
LSP is currently investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
