75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person dead in Stringer Bridge Road crash

3 hours 57 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, August 01 2018 Aug 1, 2018 August 01, 2018 9:10 PM August 01, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. AMANT - State Police say one person has died in a three-vehicle wreck in Ascension Parish Wednesday evening.

Police say the collision happened at the crossing of Stringer Bridge Road and Beco Road.

No further reports of other injuries were released.

LSP is currently investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days