One person dead in shooting on Victoria Drive

1 hour 29 minutes 5 seconds ago June 12, 2017 Jun 12, 2017 Monday, June 12 2017 June 12, 2017 4:58 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: news@wbrz

BATON ROUGE- Police are responding to an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge. It happened around 4 a.m. in the 3000 block of Victoria Drive near Prescott Road and Airline Hwy.

It has been confirmed by the Baton Rouge Coroner of one fatality.

Few details are known at this time, but we will keep you updated.

