74°
Latest Weather Blog
One person dead in shooting on Victoria Drive
BATON ROUGE- Police are responding to an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge. It happened around 4 a.m. in the 3000 block of Victoria Drive near Prescott Road and Airline Hwy.
It has been confirmed by the Baton Rouge Coroner of one fatality.
Few details are known at this time, but we will keep you updated.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect says he killed unlicensed massage therapist after she tried to steal...
-
Mobile homes no longer allowed on property in Livingston Parish
-
Texting woman seriously hurt after falling through hole in New Jersey sidewalk
-
Metro Council to vote on East Baton Rouge Parish smoking ban
-
BRPD, other organizations help flood victims relax for a day