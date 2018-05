One person dead after shooting on Cadillac Street

BATON ROUGE - A person is dead after a shooting in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the

4700 block of Cadillac Street, near Plank Road. Police say one person showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

BRPD confirms the man has died.

It's still unclear how the shooting unfolded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.