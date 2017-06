One person dead after crash on I-10 east near Hwy 73

ASCENSION – Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-10 east, just west of Highway 73.

State Police say that one vehilce crashed into a drainage ditch.

Traffic is heavy in the area and State Police advise drivers to avoid the area and to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.