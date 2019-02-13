51°
One person critically injured after shooting on Gus Young Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a reported shooting in Baton Rouge Wednesday.
The incident was reported around 4 p.m. outside St. Paul's Catholic Church on Gus Young Avenue. Authorities say one person was taken from the scene in with critical injuries.
This is a developing story.
