One person critically injured after shooting on Gus Young Avenue

1 hour 10 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, February 13 2019 Feb 13, 2019 February 13, 2019 4:25 PM February 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a reported shooting in Baton Rouge Wednesday.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. outside St. Paul's Catholic Church on Gus Young Avenue. Authorities say one person was taken from the scene in with critical injuries.

This is a developing story.

