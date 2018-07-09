One person critical following overnight shooting in Slidell

SLIDELL - Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning that left one person critically injured.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Sunset Drive in Slidell.

Deputies arrived on scene and found one man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe a physical altercation led to a shooting between the victim and other individuals in the roadway. Deputies say as the victim attempted to flee the scene, shots were fired at his vehicle by an unidentified suspect.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (985) 898-2338.