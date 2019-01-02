58°
Latest Weather Blog
One person critical after shooting off Government Street
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting reported east of downtown Baton Rouge Wednesday.
The incident was reported around 4:50 p.m. on S. 16th Street, just off Government Street. Authorities say one person was taken from the scene in critical condition.
No further info is available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Authorities investigating body found in Iberville Parish
-
Baton Rouge hospitals welcome first babies of the new year
-
Sheriff's office investigating body found in Iberville Parish
-
Laser show new addition to Baton Rouge New Year's Eve event
-
Dozens welcome new year burning Sunshine Bridge bonfire