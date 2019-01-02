One person critical after shooting off Government Street

58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
1 hour 38 minutes ago Wednesday, January 02 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting reported east of downtown Baton Rouge Wednesday.

The incident was reported around 4:50 p.m. on S. 16th Street, just off Government Street. Authorities say one person was taken from the scene in critical condition.

No further info is available at this time.

