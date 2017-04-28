80°
One person attacked on Tiger Bend Road
BATON ROUGE – Crews are responding to an attack in the 15000 block of Tiger Bend on Friday afternoon.
Sources say that at least one person has been pistol-whipped.
A News 2 crew is on the way to the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
