One officer dead, four hurt after shooting in South Carolina

2 hours 37 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 October 03, 2018 5:06 PM October 03, 2018 in News
Source: WMBF
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WMBF

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC - Five members of law enforcement have been shot during an incident in South Carolina, according to a report from WMBF.

A sheriff's office spokesperson says three Florence County deputies and two city officers have been shot in what was described as an active shooter situation late Wednesday afternoon. One of those city police officers has since died.

The condition of the other officers remains unclear.

The Florence Office of Emergency Management says the situation is now under control and a suspect is in custody. 

Civilians are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

