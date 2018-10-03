One officer dead, four hurt after shooting in South Carolina

Photo: WMBF

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC - Five members of law enforcement have been shot during an incident in South Carolina, according to a report from WMBF.

A sheriff's office spokesperson says three Florence County deputies and two city officers have been shot in what was described as an active shooter situation late Wednesday afternoon. One of those city police officers has since died.

The condition of the other officers remains unclear.

The Florence Office of Emergency Management says the situation is now under control and a suspect is in custody.

****Major Update****

The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress. pic.twitter.com/1OImJOjqXS — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) October 3, 2018

Civilians are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.