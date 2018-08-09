One of five suspects arrested after victim stripped naked, duct taped in armed robbery

BATON ROUGE - One man has been arrested after he and four other people allegedly robbed a victim.

According to the arrest report, the victim was lured into a home on North 23 Street on August 1. Once inside, the victim was stripped naked, duct taped and robbed of his wallet.

There was more than $100 in the wallet.

Authorities say the victim was imprisoned and robbed by five individuals who were each armed with guns. The man was reportedly kept against his will for five hours.

At some point, the victim was able to escape.

The victim identified two suspects as Bryon Harriel and Javier Simmons.

Simmons was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and false imprisonment. The arrest report didn't say if Harriel had been arrested.