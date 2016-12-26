One more seasonable day before 2017?

72°
December 26, 2016
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III

A sluggish cold front moves across the area through the week. This will bring clouds across the area and a few showers in advance of the front. Expect some showers to remain fairly isolated today. It won't be completely overcast all day. You can expect some peeks of sunshine as temperatures rise into the upper 70s.

Overnight we remain mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers and leading into a Tuesday afternoon with a little better chance of some rain.

The front finally pushes off midweek, and temperatures will drop to seasonable levels for this time of year just in time for New Year's Eve. You might need a light jacket, but don't expect a deep freeze. 

New Year's Day looks a little gloomy and wet, but we'll see how that forecast develops through the week.

--RGIII

~~

