One More Day

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: One more hot day on the docket before dew points will begin to drop through the majority of the week. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM, as heat index values will hover around 108° through the peak afternoon and early evening hours. Isolated showers are possible through much of the afternoon, but after 4 PM, a cluster of storms should develop around Baton Rouge and move south along the coast until around 7 PM. This should be the last rainfall we see over the next couple days, as drier air from the north infiltrates into the region. Mostly clear skies tonight, as temperatures will eventually reach 75° overnight with light winds out of the north.

Up Next: Dry air from the north will drop dew points into the upper 60s to low 70s, bringing some relief from the high heat index values that we have experienced of late. This dry air will also keep things more pleasant, allowing for rampant sunny skies through Wednesday and into Thursday. Rain chances are set to increase slowly as we go through the latter half of the week, sticking around into the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

A front has stalled across the Gulf States, helping to allow for one more day of oppressive heat and a potential for showers and afternoon storms. This front is sandwiched between high pressure to our south, and dry air to the north, this will set up a dry weather pattern Tuesday and Wednesday. This will begin to break down as we proceed into Thursday, slowly increasing rain chances as we head into the weekend. Temperatures should stay around average through this week.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

