One man determined to settle claim from lost luggage

BATON ROUGE - Last June, a man boarded a Greyhound bus and says that's the last time he saw some of his most valuable possessions.

Jonathan Jacobs says the claims process has been long and drawn-out, which is why he called 2 On Your Side.

"I gave them plenty of time and right now I feel like a victim," said Jacobs.

For the past year, Jacobs has been holding onto hope that his missing luggage will turn up. He lost it somewhere between Baton Rouge and Sacramento, CA. He says he's made dozens of phone calls looking for his lost items, but keeps getting the "run around."

He'd like to have his luggage back, but the last he saw of his bags was when he put them in the undercarriage of a Greyhound bus at the station on Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge. The bus made a couple of stops and Jacobs says he changed buses in Houston. His layover was about two hours, during which his bags were supposed to be transferred to a bus headed to his final destination.

It wasn't until he got to California did he find out his bags were never put on the bus. One of the bags turned up at the Sacramento station the following day. His other bag never turned up.

"I checked back in a few days and nothing," he said.

He's been searching for answers ever since. Jacobs values his lost items -- shoes, jewelry, and other belongings -- at $2,400. He maintains this isn't about the money since there were a few things in that bag he can't ever replace. Those items include homemade gifts and notes from his children.

"You know, little paintings and scribbles," he said. "Little mail, little letters and stuff when they were four and five."

The original artwork, photos, and handmade necklaces were packed away carefully in his luggage. Jacobs says his children are now grown.

He still has a copy of the claim form he filed last year with Greyhound. Jacobs says each time he calls to follow-up on his claim, he's told to call back in three to five days.

"I've been told that over 50 times," he said.

While Jacobs tells 2 On Your Side that Greyhound has been apologetic, his opinion might be forever changed.

"I haven't been on Greyhound since."

Last week, 2 On Your Side was able to contact someone at Greyhound to look into Jacobs' claim. It confirms it's investigating, but WBRZ is still waiting to learn of a resolution.