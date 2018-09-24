One man dead after stabbing altercation in Boulevard De Province area

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after stabbing in 1700 block of Boulevard De Province, Saturday morning.

Heriberto Matute, 45, was killed during a physical altercation. Two other males also suffered stab wounds, they were transferred to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said a man involved with the homicide investigation returned to the Boulevard De Province area around 11 a.m. Saturday in a taxi. People in the area recognized the man and surrounded the taxi.

When things got heated with bystanders, the driver of the taxi exited the vehicle, the suspect got into the drivers seat and attempted to flea the area, hitting multiple vehicles in the process.

The person was later located in the 1400 block of Azalea Park Avenue.

Police are still investigation both incidents, they ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.