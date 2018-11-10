One man dead after fatal wreck in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH- One man is dead after a fatal crash in St. Mary Parish Saturday morning.

The two-car crash happened early Saturday on US Hwy 90 near Delmar Ave. in St. Mary Parish. 29-year old Jose Lorenzo Sanchez was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lorenzo was a driving a 2012 Nissan Altima and 38-year-old Charles Criss was driving a 2010 Peterbilt tractor-trailer. The two were both driving westbound on US Hwy 90 when the collision happened.

Lorenzo struck the back of the Criss's tractor-trailer receiving fatal injuries. Police say both drivers were restrained properly but they do not know if Lorenzo was impaired. Criss was not impaired and suffered no injuries.

The wreck is still under investigation.