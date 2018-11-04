One man dead after fatal crash in Pointe Coupee Parish

LIVONIA- Louisiana State Police say a man is dead after a single car wreck in Pointe Coupee Parish Sunday morning.

The fatal wreck took the life of 55-year-old James Pizzolato. It happened a little before 10 a.m on LA 77 north of US 190.

Investigators say Pizzolato was driving northbound on LA 77 in a 2003 Buick LeSabre when he lost control of his car in a curve. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road hitting a cement block causing it to overturn.

Pizzolato was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not know if Pizzolato had been drinking before the crash, they are waiting on a toxicology report.