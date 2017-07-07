One man arrested in two different checkpoints with drugs, deputies say

DENHAM SPRINGS – One man was arrested two times in two different sobriety checkpoints recently.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies said Anthony Chinn, 27, of Central, was arrested with drugs at a Friday night/early Saturday morning checkpoint on Magnolia Beach Road. Then, on Monday, deputies said Chinn was found with more drugs at a checkpoint on Florida Boulevard.

“It’s something you don’t come across very often,” Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement concerning the arrest.

Chinn was able to quickly bond out of jail, according to the sheriff, after the first arrest.

In addition to Chinn, his three passengers on the occaisons were also arrested: Joshua Johnson, 29, and Tykelian Lafleur, 18, and Ariyal Sanders, 25.

In releasing information about the arrests Thursday, the sheriff's office also released images of drugs and cash seized during the checkpoints.

In all, 979 vehicles were stopped on Friday and 610 on Saturday. Three people were arrested for DWI during those two days and 31 were arrested on drug charges. There were numerous arrests for warrants and other tickets issued.

