One killed, two injured in Shreveport officer-involved shootings

1 hour 53 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, September 17 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Police in a northwest Louisiana city have shot and killed one man and seriously wounded two others in two incidents over the weekend.

Shreveport police say the man who was killed Sunday reportedly was holding a woman at gunpoint and firing a gun. They said in a news release that neither the woman nor the officer was hurt.

The man was shot in the upper body and died at a hospital. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Monday that an autopsy was scheduled on 31-year-old Jerry Foster, who was identified by fingerprints.

The two shot late Saturday, reportedly pointed guns at an officer who answered a call about people walking through a neighborhood shooting firearms. Police said 37-year-old Rodriques Smith and 34-year-old Ladarren Jackson were hospitalized with life-threatening wounds.

