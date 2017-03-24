One killed, three hurt in St. Francisville wreck

ST. FRANCISVILLE – State Police said a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 61 left one person dead and others injured.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 2:30 Friday afternoon. The wreck happened near Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church just north of the Myrtles Plantation.

State Police said Michael Bilowich, 69, died.

Investigators said the driver of a sedan crossed into oncoming traffic, prompting a large SUV to swerve and flip. As the driver of the SUV ran off the road, avoiding the sedan, the smaller car crashed into two other oncoming vehicles. Bilowich was behind the wheel of one of the other vehicles, authorities said.

The drivers of the other vehicles were hurt and taken to the hospital.

It's not clear what caused the dirver of the small car to initially lose control, causing the crash. The wreck is under investigation, State Police said.

