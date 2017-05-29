One killed, one injured in fatal skydiving accident in Slidell

SLIDELL - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a skydiving accident that claimed the life of one individual and injured another.

The incident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. late Sunday morning on the Royal Golf Course in Slidell, according to STPSO.

The initial investigation indicates that a skydiving instructor and a trainee were performing a tandem jump when, for reasons still under investigation, the instructor loss consciousness shortly after leaving the plane, according to STPSO.

The main parachute did not open, which resulted in the reserve parachute to open, STPSO said.

It is unknown at this time if the reserve parachute opened property. Witnesses at the scene say that both skydivers hit the ground very hard.

The male instructor was pronounced dead at the scene, according to STPSO. The trainee was airlifted to a hospital in the New Orleans area.

The incident is under investigation, and the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.

"We still aren't one-hundred percent sure exactly what happened, but so far, it appears to be a tragic accident. Our prayers go out to the families affected by this incident," Sheriff Randy Smith said in a news release.

This is a developing story. More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.