One killed, one hurt after head-on collision on I-10 in Roanoke

ROANOKE - One man is dead and another is injured after a head-on collision on I-10 West Monday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, a GMC Sierra pulling an unoccupied horse trailer was driving in the wrong direction when it struck a Ford F-250 head-on. Police say the collision caused a propane tank in the bed of the GMC to catch the vehicle on fire.

The driver of the GMC was pronounced dead at the scene and police are still working to identify him.

The driver of the Ford, 30-year-old Ryan C. Beeson, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a hospital via helicopter.

The crash remains under investigation.