One killed in wreck on Jefferson Hwy. Thursday

BATON ROUGE – One person died in a crash on Jefferson Highway Thursday morning.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they had to cut two people from two different vehicles involved. Firefighters said those injured were rushed to an area hospital with moderate to severe injuries. One person later died. Their name has not been released.

The wreck happened around 10 a.m. in the 13000 block of Jefferson Highway. The street was closed between Tiger Bend and Baringer Foreman.

Click HERE to access WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology at any time.

***********

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz