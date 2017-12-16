One killed in single-vehicle crash on Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A 24-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Coursey Boulevard early Saturday morning.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the 12200 block of Coursey Boulevard.

The crash claimed the life of Ebony Rogers, 24, of Baton Rouge.

Through the initial investigation, BRPD determined Rogers was traveling eastbound on Coursey Blvd. in a 2003 Toyota Camry. Rogers failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a pole. Rogers died at the scene as a result of the crash, according to BRPD.

Speed is a potential factor in the ongoing investigation, BRPD said. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.