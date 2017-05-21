One killed in overnight crash on rural highway

NORWOOD - A 40-year-old man died in a crash on Hwy. 422 near Norwood in East Feliciana Parish overnight.

State Police said the driver, William Loyd, Jr., lost control of his car and crashed into trees along the side of the rural highway. Pictures provided to WBRZ show a two-door car wedged in a group of trees, with the front of the car smashed, and nearly folded in half by the impact.

Loyd, of Norwood, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, troopers said. While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, State Police said they do not suspect impairment as a factor.

The wreck was one of three overnight in South Louisiana that left a total of four people dead.

