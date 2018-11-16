One killed in overnight crash on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a fatal overnight crash.

The crash was reported in the 9500 block of Florida Boulevard around 10 p.m. Authorities say 37-year-old Farrow Vincent crashed into a traffic signal pole while driving eastbound in a 2007 GMC Yukon. Vincent died at the scene.

Speed and the condition of the driver appear to be factors in the crash, according to police.