One killed in nine-vehicle crash on I-49
OPELOUSAS - Authorities say one person is dead after a crash involving nine vehicles on I-49 North Thursday afternoon.
According to police, state troopers first responded to the crash near the Ville Platte exit around 2 p.m. Thursday.
Photos from the scene show an 18-wheeler and at least one other vehicle overturned on the roadway. A pickup truck also appeared to have sustained significant damage in the crash.
Authorities say one person was killed in the crash. It's currently unclear if there were any other injuries.
Check back for updates.
