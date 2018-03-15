One killed in nine-vehicle crash on I-49

OPELOUSAS - Authorities say one person is dead after a crash involving nine vehicles on I-49 North Thursday afternoon.

According to police, state troopers first responded to the crash near the Ville Platte exit around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Photos from the scene show an 18-wheeler and at least one other vehicle overturned on the roadway. A pickup truck also appeared to have sustained significant damage in the crash.

Authorities say one person was killed in the crash. It's currently unclear if there were any other injuries.

