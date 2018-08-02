79°
One killed in New Orleans morning shooting
NEW ORLEANS - One man is dead and a suspect has been arrested after an early morning shooting in the New Orleans.
NOPD responded to a shooting shortly after 3 a.m. in the French Quarter, WWL-TV reports. Authorities say a man was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The suspect was arrested at the scene.
NOPD investigating homicide following shooting near Bienville and Decatur. All that’s left of scene as of right now is a bit of crime tape. The call came into police after 3AM. One person has died and police have a suspect in custody. pic.twitter.com/MkwIrsZgXR— Jacqueline Quynh???? (@jquynhreports) August 2, 2018
