Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One killed in New Orleans morning shooting

3 hours 3 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, August 02 2018 Aug 2, 2018 August 02, 2018 6:05 AM August 02, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - One man is dead and a suspect has been arrested after an early morning shooting in the New Orleans.

NOPD responded to a shooting shortly after 3 a.m. in the French Quarter, WWL-TV reports. Authorities say a man was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

