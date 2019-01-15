One killed in multi-vehicle crash on LA 1

ADDIS - Sources say one person died in a crash involving six vehicles in West Baton Rouge Parish Tuesday.

The accident was reported after 11 a.m. on LA 1 near Sugar Plantation Parkway. Reports suggest another vehicle rear-ended a local fire department vehicle.

Authorities say as many as five people were hurt in the accident, including one person who needed to be extricated from the crash. Sources tell WBRZ one person has died as a result of the collision.

It does not appear that any firefighter was seriously harmed in the crash.

Addis police say an arrest is pending.