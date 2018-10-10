One killed in crash involving passenger train, 18-wheeler in Tangipahoa Parish

FLUKER - Deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 2 p.m. along LA 51. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the Amtrak train was carrying 98 passengers at the time, with only minor injuries reported on board.

The incident is currently under investigation.