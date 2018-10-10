86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One killed in crash involving passenger train, 18-wheeler in Tangipahoa Parish

1 hour 40 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, October 10 2018 Oct 10, 2018 October 10, 2018 4:00 PM October 10, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

FLUKER - Deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 2 p.m. along LA 51. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the Amtrak train was carrying 98 passengers at the time, with only minor injuries reported on board.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days