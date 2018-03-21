One killed in crash involving motorcycle on Nicholson Drive

47°
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to a fatal motorcycle-involved crash Tuesday night.

The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nicholson Drive. The crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle.

Sources tell WBRZ the driver of the motorcycle lost control, veered into the other lane, and crashed into the SUV.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

