One killed, another injured in Livingston Parish crash overnight

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man from out of town died in a crash overnight in Livingston Parish.

State Police said Kevin Walls, 54, of Aurora, IL, died when he lost control and veered into the path of an oncoming vehicle on Lockhart Road east of Highway 16. The two vehicles collided, killing Walls.

The other driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

Both drivers were restrained at the time of the crash and impairment is not considered a factor for either, troopers said.

The crash happened around 11:30 Friday night.

The crash remains under investigation.

