70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One killed, another injured in Livingston Parish crash overnight

11 hours 49 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, October 13 2018 Oct 13, 2018 October 13, 2018 9:35 AM October 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man from out of town died in a crash overnight in Livingston Parish.

State Police said Kevin Walls, 54, of Aurora, IL, died when he lost control and veered into the path of an oncoming vehicle on Lockhart Road east of Highway 16. The two vehicles collided, killing Walls.

The other driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

Both drivers were restrained at the time of the crash and impairment is not considered a factor for either, troopers said.

The crash happened around 11:30 Friday night. 

The crash remains under investigation.

*******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days