One injured, one detained in shooting at Campus Crossing Apartments

By: Abbie Shull

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a possible accidental shooting at the Campus Crossing apartments on Brightside Drive. 

According to authorities, the incident happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 1400 block of Brightside Drive. 

Baton Rouge Police say the victim was reportedly shot in the leg. That person was transported to the hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. 

One person was detained in connection with the incident. Police say the shooting was possibly accidental. 

