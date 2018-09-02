One injured, one detained in shooting at Campus Crossing Apartments

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a possible accidental shooting at the Campus Crossing apartments on Brightside Drive.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 1400 block of Brightside Drive.

Baton Rouge Police say the victim was reportedly shot in the leg. That person was transported to the hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

One person was detained in connection with the incident. Police say the shooting was possibly accidental.