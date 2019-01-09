58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured in Tuesday shooting on Snipe St.

Wednesday, January 09 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police say a man is in critical condition following a Tuesday night shooting.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Snipe Street. Authorities say a 23-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police believe the shooting was related to an attempted robbery.

The investigation is ongoing. 

