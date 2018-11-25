75°
One injured in stabbing on N Sherwood Forest Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a stabbing on N Sherwood Forest Drive late Sunday morning.
According to authorities, the incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of N Sherwood Forest Drive near S Choctaw Drive.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.
