75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured in stabbing on N Sherwood Forest Drive

4 hours 19 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 November 25, 2018 12:08 PM November 25, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a stabbing on N Sherwood Forest Drive late Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of N Sherwood Forest Drive near S Choctaw Drive.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days