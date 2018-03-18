One injured in stabbing on Monterrey Drive

76°
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a stabbing on Monterrey Drive Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, the incident took place in the 3300 block of Monterrey Drive around 1:40 p.m.

Officials say the victim was stabbed in the arm, but the extent of the injury is unknown at this time.

