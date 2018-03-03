53°
One injured in stabbing on Cezanne Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after a reported stabbing on Cezanne Avenue late Saturday morning.
According to authorities, the incident took place in the 6800 block of Cezanne Avenue around 11:45 a.m.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. Check back for updates.
