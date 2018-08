One injured in stabbing on Cate Avenue

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a stabbing on Cate Avenue Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the stabbing occurred around 10:20 a.m. in the 12000 block of Cate Avenue near Florida Blvd.

The victim was reportedly stabbed in the arm and taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.