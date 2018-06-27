79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured in shooting on St. Gerard Ave.

Wednesday, June 27 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in the White Plains subdivision.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight in the 5000 block of St. Gerard Avenue. Sources say the victim was shot in the leg and in stable condition.

Details about the shooting are limited. Check back for updates.

