79°
Latest Weather Blog
One injured in shooting on St. Gerard Ave.
BATON ROUGE - A man was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in the White Plains subdivision.
The shooting happened shortly after midnight in the 5000 block of St. Gerard Avenue. Sources say the victim was shot in the leg and in stable condition.
Details about the shooting are limited. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro Council to discuss half-cent sales tax to help improve BR traffic
-
One injured in shooting on St. Gerard Ave.
-
Collection issues continue for Republic Services in Ascension Parish
-
New tax initiative to be introduced at Metro Council Wednesday
-
Business considered total loss after Monday night fire