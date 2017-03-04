68°
One injured in shooting on S. 18th St.

20 hours 3 minutes 21 seconds ago March 03, 2017 Mar 3, 2017 Friday, March 03 2017 March 03, 2017 8:02 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan

BATON ROUGE- A shooting sent a 55-year-old to the hospital Friday night.

It happened on S. 18th Street at North Boulevard. Authorities say one person was shot in the hip and transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. 

Police say the shooting was the result of an argument.

