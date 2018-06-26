95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured in shooting on N 48th Street

35 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 June 26, 2018 3:22 PM June 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on N 48th Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. in the 800 block of N 48th Street near North Street.

The person was reportedly shot in the leg. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days