95°
Latest Weather Blog
One injured in shooting on N 48th Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on N 48th Street Tuesday afternoon.
According to authorities, the shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. in the 800 block of N 48th Street near North Street.
The person was reportedly shot in the leg. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Video shows flames at area business during overnight fire
-
BRPD looking to enhance ranks with experienced officers
-
Bishop Michael Duca named 6th Bishop of Baton Rouge by Pope Francis
-
Woman, 20, found dead inside Pointe Coupee Parish home; deputies seeking person...
-
Two in critical condition after apparent murder-suicide attempt on I-55