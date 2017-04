One injured in shooting on Monet Drive

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on Monet Drive Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Monet Drive near Van Gogh Avenue around 2 p.m.. According to be Baton Rouge Police, one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the man suffered non life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.