One injured in shooting on Heidel Avenue

BATON ROUGE - One person has been transported to the hospital after a shooting on Heidel Avenue.

Officials say it happened around 9:30 in the 6000 block of Heidel Avenue near E. Brookstown Drive.

The victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for undisclosed injuries. Officials confirm the lone victim is in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.