77°
Latest Weather Blog
One injured in shooting on Harry Drive
UPDATE: Authorities say the victim of the shooting Tuesday night is expected to survive his injuries.
BRPD believes the male victim was shot during a robbery.
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting on Harry Drive Tuesday night.
According to BRPD, the shooting occurred in the 6600 block of Harry Drive near N Carrollton Avenue around 9:40 p.m.
The male victim was found suffering from possibly multiple gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Restore Louisiana Small Business Program deadline today
-
Hundreds of wedding dresses left by bankrupt Baton Rouge store selling for...
-
Emotional vigil held for 20-year-old shot to death in Baton Rouge
-
EBR School System reviewing protocol after WBRZ questions how administrators reported gun...
-
Rocks in bayou blamed for residential flooding scare
Sports Video
-
LSU says men's basketball program not under investigation by NCAA
-
LSU's Austin Bain bringing the heat from the bullpen to the batter's...
-
Heartbreak to happiness: Sami Durante's emotional journey to LSU
-
Daryl Edwards: A toughness that's landed him in Baton Rouge
-
Breaking the mold: Girls wrestling taking over across Louisiana