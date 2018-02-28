One injured in shooting on Harry Drive

UPDATE: Authorities say the victim of the shooting Tuesday night is expected to survive his injuries.

BRPD believes the male victim was shot during a robbery.

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting on Harry Drive Tuesday night.

According to BRPD, the shooting occurred in the 6600 block of Harry Drive near N Carrollton Avenue around 9:40 p.m.

The male victim was found suffering from possibly multiple gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.