One injured in shooting on Harry Drive

Tuesday, February 27 2018 9:47 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

UPDATE: Authorities say the victim of the shooting Tuesday night is expected to survive his injuries.

BRPD believes the male victim was shot during a robbery.

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting on Harry Drive Tuesday night.

According to BRPD, the shooting occurred in the 6600 block of Harry Drive near N Carrollton Avenue around 9:40 p.m.

The male victim was found suffering from possibly multiple gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

