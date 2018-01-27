62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured in shooting on Florida Blvd. Friday night

By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - One man was injured in a shooting on Florida Blvd. Friday night.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at Cheers Bar & Grill, located in the 7100 block of Florida Blvd.

One man was reportedly shot in the leg, according to authorities. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the shooting is currently underway.

