One injured in shooting on 3rd Street in Donaldsonville

BATON ROUGE - A 24-year-old man was injured in a shooting on 3rd Street in Donaldsonville Monday night.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 700 block of 3rd Street near St. Vincent Street sometime before 9:00 p.m.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. Authorities say the victim was up and talking with police while on scene. He was then transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.