55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured in shooting on 3rd Street in Donaldsonville

1 hour 26 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, October 23 2017 Oct 23, 2017 October 23, 2017 9:12 PM October 23, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - A 24-year-old man was injured in a shooting on 3rd Street in Donaldsonville Monday night.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 700 block of 3rd Street near St. Vincent Street sometime before 9:00 p.m.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. Authorities say the victim was up and talking with police while on scene. He was then transported to a local hospital. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days