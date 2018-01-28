59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured in reported stabbing on Parkbriar Court

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- One person has been injured after a reported stabbing occurred Saturday afternoon.

Sources say the stabbing took place around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

One person was transported with minor injuries.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

