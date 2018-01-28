59°
One injured in reported stabbing on Parkbriar Court
BATON ROUGE- One person has been injured after a reported stabbing occurred Saturday afternoon.
Sources say the stabbing took place around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
One person was transported with minor injuries.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
