One injured in reported stabbing on Florida Boulevard

Sunday, December 31 2017
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities say one person has been injured in a reported stabbing Saturday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Florida Boulevard.

The male victim's injuries are not expected to be life threatening.

A News 2 crew is headed to the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

