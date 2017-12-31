28°
One injured in reported stabbing on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE- Authorities say one person has been injured in a reported stabbing Saturday afternoon.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Florida Boulevard.
The male victim's injuries are not expected to be life threatening.
A News 2 crew is headed to the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
