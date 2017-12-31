One injured in reported stabbing on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE- Authorities say one person has been injured in a reported stabbing Saturday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Florida Boulevard.

The male victim's injuries are not expected to be life threatening.

