One injured in reported shooting on Bles Avenue Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are respond to a reported shooting on Bles Avenue near Perkins Road Tuesday night.
According to authorities, the incident happened sometime around 8:00 p.m. in the 6700 block of Bles Avenue.
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition as a result.
This is an developing story. Check back for more details
