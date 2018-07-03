76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured in reported shooting on Bles Avenue Tuesday night

1 hour 52 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 July 03, 2018 8:32 PM July 03, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are respond to a reported shooting on Bles Avenue near Perkins Road Tuesday night.

According to authorities, the incident happened sometime around 8:00 p.m. in the 6700 block of Bles Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition as a result. 

This is an developing story. Check back for more details

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days